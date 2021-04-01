Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin has set her sights beyond supplements and hair.

In collaboration with E.l.f. Cosmetics, Atkin is launching E.l.f. xx Jen Atkin Collection, a limited edition array of color cosmetics across segments of the market.

The products include a lip line and lipstick duo, a hair and brow pomade, a face palette, eyeliner, a face mist and a brow and eyeliner kit. Prices range from $5 to $20. It will be distributed at Ulta Beauty and on E.l.f.’s website, as well as Boots stores in the U.K.

There is a philanthropic angle to the collection. For every Instagram post tagged “#elfmade” from April 4 to 30, the brand and Atkin will donate $1 (up to $25,000) to Girls Inc. in the U.K., E.l.f. will pledge 1 pound, up to 5,000 pounds. Atkin will also send gifts to the first 1,000 people who post using the hashtag.

“Jen uses her platforms and influence to champion success for others. Through this uplifting collection, we are thrilled to join forces and combine our like-minded vision of helping others feel like a better version of themselves,” said Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer at E.l.f. Beauty, in a statement.

“I am obsessed with creating quality beauty products that are accessible to everyone,” Atkin said in the statement. “And no one has mastered that better than E.l.f. Cosmetics.”

E.l.f., an early adopter of TikTok, has had a busy past year with the launch of Alicia Keys’ Keys SoulCare and a pivot to a multibrand portfolio.

