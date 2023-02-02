E.l.f. Cosmetics to Air Its First TV Commercial During Super Bowl

TikTok darling E.l.f. Cosmetics is taking on the small screen.

The beauty brand, named the number-one Gen Z makeup brand by Kyra’s “2022 Gen Z State of Beauty Report,” is making its television debut with a 30-second commercial airing during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

Cowritten by “The White Lotus” creator Mike White, the commercial spotlights the brand’s Power Grip Primer, which has enraptured TikTok (or as some call the platform’s burgeoning beauty scene, BeautyTok), since its December 2021 launch, and according to The NPD Group was the top-selling face primer in the U.S. during 2022.

Director and actress Maggie Carey directed the spot in collaboration with Neal Brennan.

E.l.f. has been on a strong upward trajectory of late, ringing in its 16th consecutive quarter of sales growth last year and posting double-digit sales growth across all key categories.

This success has been in part made possible by the brand’s social media savvy, with E.l.f. being the first brand to foray onto of-the-moment photo sharing platform, BeReal (before the 19-year-old brand’s TV debut), and engaging its growing community on TikTok since 2019 through activations like the #EyesLipsFace challenge, and its Eyes.Lips.Famous TikTok reality “TV” show.