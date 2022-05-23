Edgewell Unveils New Skin Care Brand

Edgewell Personal Care, the makers of Jack Black, are going all-in on skin.

The conglomerate is launching a new line called Fieldtrip on June 6. The brand, a genderless bet on Millennial and Gen Z consumers, is debuting seven products for face, ranging from cleansers and moisturizers to masks and shaving products. Prices range from $13 to $21.

Fieldtrip marks Edgewell’s first skin care brand ever developed in-house, a decision based on extensive research on younger consumers. “We’ve built the number-one skin care brand for men and we’re going to go off the beaten path to endeavor into something new,” said Gabrielle DeLatin, Fieldtrip’s head of marketing.

“With Jack Black, we’ve always stayed super close to our consumers and gotten real-time feedback from them. We want to know who they are and what kind of skin care they want, but we’re also closely connected to who they will be in the future,” DeLatin continued.

The products are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, donning PETA’s Beauty Without Bunnies seal. They also boast an ingredient no-no list of around 15 items. Similarly, Fieldtrip is donating 5 percent of net proceeds to Keep America Beautiful’s Retreet program, which provides relief after natural disasters and restores urban forests.

“We wanted to be able to leverage our expertise in developing skin care products, but in a way that would engage this new generation of younger consumers and shares the same values,” DeLatin said, adding that the company’s research indicates Millennials and Gen Z account for 40 percent of global consumers.

The line is genderless and is meant to be broad in its appeal, although DeLatin also cited that two thirds of men aged 16 to 24 either use or are interested in genderless beauty products, and more than 80 percent have bought natural or organic ones.

The brand bares differences to Jack Black, but that company’s learnings are also being applied to Fieldtrip. “Jack Black was really trying to fill this hole, as there weren’t many prestige men’s skin care brands being offered back in 2000. This is focusing on, ‘we hear you, we see where the consumer base is going in the future,'” DeLatin said.

The brand is launching directly on fieldtripskin.com and will also be available in Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack — Jack Black’s first retail partner — and is also heading to Amazon and Macy’s’ website.

Fieldtrip is expecting to reach $4 million at retail in its first year on the market.

Raising brand awareness will also start with a micro-influencer campaign, said Taylor Hooker, marketing and communications manager, Fieldtrip. “Content is king for us. We’ve got tons of different types of photography from young Gen Z to older Millennials,” she said. “We’re trying to keep things fun and trying to educate the consumer in a way that is fun to learn without feeling like we’re talking down to them.”

