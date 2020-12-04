Edward Bess is no stranger to the sumptuous, so when conceptualizing his jump into hair care, Frou Frou seemed the perfect moniker. “It’s a way I would describe my own being, and what I hope to evoke in anyone who wants to feel their most frou frou,” Bess said.

Beyond self-identifying as frou-frou, Bess said the Volumizing Shampoo and Silky Conditioner, each available for $36 on his web site and at Dover Street Market, are his most personal products to date. “It was deeply personal for me to share shampoo and conditioner, an experience I get to lavish on myself as a ritual daily,” he said. “It’s something I’ve been working on for the longest time — they’re years in the making — and it’s like sharing a best-kept secret, how I got my hair to stay healthy as I grew it so extremely long.”

For the launch, Bess created a unique installation at Dover Street Market in New York. Featuring foam sculptures of powdered wigs, and Bess’s own Edwardian range (color cosmetics packaged in vintage Edwardian cases), it is on display in New York before moving to Dover Street Market Los Angeles.

“I wanted this installation to capture the fun and whimsy of an enjoyable bath or shower. It’s an experience that smells divine, as the shampoo suds and the conditioner glosses your hair,” he said.

Bess’ relationship with Dover Street Market predates the installation; Dover Street Parfums Market in Paris carries Bess’s line. “I love going to Dover Street Market, and discovering something new and unexpected. This felt like a perfect marriage, and the perfect time to walk through the halls and to be met by something you didn’t know you needed,” he said.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Virgil Abloh’s Friends to Visit Miami in Louis Vuitton Art Installation

The Promise of Prestige Hair Care

CEO Talks: Adrian Joffe of Dover Street Market