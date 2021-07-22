Elaine MacNeil, the longtime executive at Urban Decay and L’Oréal USA, died last week at the age of 72.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

MacNeil most recently served as the general manager of Urban Decay, which she joined in 2006. During her time with the brand, she was a key part of the team that drove significant growth, staying with the company after it was acquired by L’Oréal in 2012.

“Elaine MacNeil was an amazing woman and an unsung icon in the beauty industry,” said Wende Zomnir, founding partner of Urban Decay. “She was universally loved and will be heartbreakingly missed by the many people she mentored, supported and partnered with.”

Zomnir noted that the two shared more than just business in common. “I was lucky enough to have two friendships with Elaine.…I got to watch and learn from the master when she came to Urban Decay to head up sales,” she said. “Recently, we shared a tie together as mothers raising teenagers.”

MacNeil also served as a consultant for L’Oréal Luxe, the luxury division of L’Oréal USA.

