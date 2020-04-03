E.l.f.’s viral TikTok campaign is getting a second wind during the coronavirus pandemic.

The beauty company became the first to execute a campaign on TikTok back in October, when it created an original song, “Eyes. Lips. Face.” by Ill Wayno featuring Holla FyeSixWun. The campaign quickly went viral, garnering 3 million user-generated videos, 4.4 billion views and a double-digit sales lift in a down market, according to Kory Marchisotto, E.l.f. chief marketing officer, who spoke at WWD’s Digital Beauty Forum in February.

E.l.f. has remixed the original song amid COVID-19 in order to raise awareness of proper hand-washing and other safety measures. Already, the campaign, which launched last week, has received more than 10 million views and 4,000 user-generated videos.

“We saw that Gen Z has so much love for E.l.f. as a brand and for that original song, and we thought there would be relevance for this song in this moment,” said Gayitri Budhraja, E.l.f.’s vice president of brand. “It’s meant to add some levity in the discussion, but also raise broad awareness around preventative measures people should be taking.”

