These Beauty Products Will Be the Next Big Thing, According to TikTok

If you’re looking to understand the next big beauty trend, TikTok may be the best indicator of what will be popping off the shelves.

Since the popular video-sharing application has come about, certain trends and products have experienced immense success. The hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt has been used when TikTok users try and test out some of the most viral products online, though it seems some brands can’t seem to keep up with demand.

Products such as Tom Ford’s Soleil Balm Frost Lip Balm have been out of stock while some are backordered or have a waitlist.

Almost always, a viral beauty product starts with a single video created by makeup artists or enthusiasts that accrues millions, at times tens of millions, of views.

Mikayla Nogueira is a social media star and one of the largest influencers for beauty on TikTok. With her 9.5 million followers and counting, her videos testing various trends and products happen to be one of the primary reasons why certain makeup and beauty products sell out overnight.

Here, WWD Beauty Inc takes a look at some of the emerging beauty products on TikTok. Scroll on for more.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer Courtesy of Sephora

The Hydro Grip Primer has become a popular one as of late on TikTok. The invisible makeup primer has a 94 percent natural gel formula infused with hemp-derived cannabis seed and blue agave extract. It apparently can hold your makeup for up to 12 hours.

Nudestix Nudies Blush in Moodie Blu

Nudestix Nudies Blush in Moodie Blu Courtesy of Sephora

Beauty enthusiasts love a good blush trend, and that was the case for Nudestix’s Nudies Blush in Moodie Blu. The product is a deep eggplant purple matte blush that can be for your cheeks, eyes and lips. The phenomenon perhaps seems simple, but the idea of using the color purple in any makeup routine seems rather unorthodox, hence why people would be curious enough to test it out.

According to Nudestix, the label sells one Nudies every one and a half to two minutes globally through their retailers.

CTZN Cosmetics Nudiversal Lip Duo

CTZN Cosmetics Nudiversal Lip Duo in Dubai Courtesy of CTZN Cosmetics

Last year, the official CTZN Cosmetics website crashed after Nogueira posted a video reviewing the brand and its products, especially the Nudiversal Lip Duo in the shade Dubai, which is apparently the perfect shade of nude. Following the viral video, which was uploaded in October, sales reportedly increased by over 12,300 percent.

“My sisters and I can absolutely attest to the fact that TikTok is not a platform to overlook,” Aleena Khan, cofounder of CTZN Cosmetics, said “Beyond creative expression or providing entertainment, we learned firsthand that the platform has the power and ability to create virality while generating conversations.”

Chanel Compact Mirror

Chanel Compact Mirror Courtesy of Chanel

There was a certain point in which TikTok users purchased the “cheapest thing” from designer beauty brands following the #CheapestThing trend on the app. This entails purchasing one of the cheaper items, in this case it’s beauty, and filming its unpackaging.

Last fall, the Chanel compact mirror, which retails for $42, became popular on TikTok. Though it was a simple compact mirror, users loved filming the process of unpacking and unveiling the luxurious item. Though it may be on the less expensive side, the packaging on the items is still nothing short of fabulous.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Styling Wax

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Styling Wax Courtesy of Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills — known for its eyebrow products and service — was one of the earliest adopters when it came to Instagram, so it should be no surprise that its products are all over TikTok, especially the Brow Freeze Styling Wax, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month.

“Prior to Brow Freeze, people were using gel products that would provide hold for 30 minutes, or using soap products that created the feathered soap brow look,” Claudia Soare, president of Anastasia Beverly Hills, said. “Brow Freeze came out and understood the assignment. People want the feathered look to last past a tutorial or taking some beautiful photos. The excitement toward this product was really centered around the fact that it delivered on the feathered effect and it stayed that way all day long without interfering with other make up by making it greasy or oily.”

KVD Beauty’s Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm

KVD Beauty’s Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm Courtesy of Sephora

Thanks to TikTok, this foundation balm has emerged as KVD Beauty’s best-selling foundation. According to the brand, views on its Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm has amassed nearly 400 million.

The product is known for its high coverage ability after only applying one coat. Its virality started with a post from Carla Del Rey who first reviewed it in March 2021. Of course, Nogueira then stitched that video to try it out herself.

The product is not only known for its full coverage, but it also features apple extract, which nourishes the skin and sodium hyaluronate, which helps hydrate the skin.

Tower 28 Sunny Days SPF 30 Sunscreen Foundation

Tower 28 Sunny Days SPF 30 Sunscreen Foundation Courtesy of Sephora

The look of “glass skin” was made prominent by labels like Glossier in the last few years. Though Tower 28 was already a brand with popular products, its SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation recently experienced success and virality due to Kilee Kearns video testing out the product with concealer from Kosas, another favorite on TikTok.

“Our SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation has been our most talked about, most anticipated launch and the fastest to sell out, too,” Amy Liu, founder of Tower 28, said. “Word travels fast on social media and the popularity on TikTok was totally organic. Users shared their honest first impressions, plus before and afters.”

K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask

K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask Courtesy of Sephora

Hair repair masks have been all the hype in the last few years, so it comes as no surprise that K18 would have a successful bout on the app. Following the immense popularity of Olaplex products, users were quick to jump on the bandwagon for K18 for its Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask, which apparently demonstrates significant results after only a few uses.

Within six months of being on TikTok, K18’s views increased from 500,000 to over 7 billion. “There is a desire for hair content on this platform and we are here to fuel it,” Michelle Miller, SVP Marketing at K18, told WWD.

“We’ve seen firsthand that TikTok goes beyond the traditional marketing funnel, and the frenzy that #tiktokmademebuyit can create,” Miller said. “It’s fun to learn from the platform and see what trends there are because, ultimately if TikTok says it’s great, it is.”

The brand’s #K18HairFlip campaign has already reached over 8.5 billion views on TikTok and 1.6 million videos used the hashtag within the first three days alone.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Courtesy of Maison Francis Kurkdjian

To commemorate Baccarat’s 250th birthday, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and the crystal manufacturer collaborated to create the now very popular Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance. The perfume has emerged as one of the trendiest on TikTok, with its distinct smell and luxurious packaging.

However, the product has a steep price tag of $325, which begs the question: Is it worth it? According to most TikTok users, yes.

Tom Ford Soleil Balm Frost Lip Balm

Tom Ford Soleil Balm Frost Lip Balm Courtesy of Sephora

Tom Ford’s Soleil Balm Frost Lip Balm had no problem catching fire on the platform. With its glittery rose gold appearance, the lip balm is the label’s most sought-after product to date, with users commenting on its “pretty” aesthetic, similar to that of a magic wand.

The product is sold out in almost every retailer, Sephora and the Tom Ford website.

Danessa Myricks Infinite Chrome Flakes

Danessa Myricks Infinite Chrome Flakes in Starburst Courtesy of Danessa Myricks

Avid makeup users who love a glam look will immediately know of Danessa Myricks. Its Infinite Chrome Flakes is the perfect way to elevate or dramatize your makeup look. The product is a multichrome flake topper that comes in shades such as strobe light, starburst and moonlight, among others.

When Nogueira uploaded her review of the Infinite Chrome Flakes in October, applying the product on top of her black eyeshadow, Danessa Myricks sold 217 percent over their initial two sell-outs.

