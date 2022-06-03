Equinox Launches Poolside IV Therapy

The luxury fitness club is taking a unique spin on poolside cocktails.

Equinox is bringing IV therapy poolside.

Beginning Memorial Day, IV therapy offerings from NutriDrip will be available on the terrace at Equinox Hudson Yards. Starting at $199, there will be 13 drips available for members to choose from, each formulated to address a specific need by tackling energy levels, immunity support, muscle recovery and more.

“Members are generally interested in performance, longevity and just overall health and wellness,” said James Gu, senior director, spa at Equinox. “IV therapy fits very well with all of that, because it covers a broad spectrum of wellness-related goals.”

On-site nurses will be available to help guests determine which drips are most suited to their needs. For an additional fee, members can opt to add boosters to any drip, including antioxidant blends, energy boosters or glutathione, which can aid immune system functioning.

After its launch at Hudson Yards, poolside IV therapy will roll out to a number of Equinox locations around the country, including Sports Club New York, Coral Gables, Brickell and Sports Club Orange County in the following months.

While IV therapy first launched indoors at the Equinox Hotel Hudson Yards and Equinox East 74th Street in 2020, this extension marks the first time members will be able to enjoy the offering under the sun.

