Modern pop icons like Rihanna and Ariana Grande informed the Tudor queen looks for Broadway's latest arrival.

"Six," the musical that made its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 from students at Cambridge, is opening on Broadway today. The show features the six wives of King Henry VIII as pop stars, putting on a concert.

Costume designer Gabriella Slade gave us an inside look at the show's modern take on Tudor looks.

The show's six queens each have a modern-day music muse: Catherine of Aragon is Beyoncé, Anne Boleyn is Miley Cyrus, Jane Seymour is a mix of Adele and Sia, Anne of Cleves is a mix of Nicki Minaj and Rihanna, Catherine Howard is Ariana Grande and Catherine Parr is Alicia Keys.

"I started looking at those silhouettes, those vibes of those artists. It wasn't necessarily restricted to the aesthetics of them at all, it was more that it was the vibe of the artist," Slade says. Brands that inspired her included Alexander McQueen and Balmain.