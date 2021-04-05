The Estée Lauder Cos. is winding down operations at Rodin Olio Lusso, the skin care business it acquired from model and stylist Linda Rodin in 2014.

A spokeswoman for Lauder said the brand will close down e-commerce operations on April 19. Retail partners will sell through their inventory, and won’t be restocked.

In October, Rodin will release a capsule collection under Jo Malone London. Some of the Rodin product formulations may migrate and be produced under Jo Malone London.

Rodin Olio Lusso has been best known for its facial oils, but also made body care and makeup products. Rodin founded the business in 2004, and left the company a few years after Lauder acquired it.

“The guiding philosophy of my brand has always been that ‘there is beauty in simplicity,’” Rodin said in 2014. At that time, Lauder president and chief executive officer Fabrizio Freda said he thought the line had “the potential to be a high-growth global skin care brand.”

While Lauder has found growth from other skin care brands, including newly acquired Dr. Jart+ and Deciem, it has been evaluating its brand portfolio in light of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, the company said it was closing Becca, a makeup brand best known for its complexion and highlighting products. Becca will officially close in September.

