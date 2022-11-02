The Estée Lauder Cos. Cuts Full Year Forecast

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has cut its full year forecast as COVID-19 related lockdowns in China, record high inflation and currency fluctuations weigh on the beauty giant.

The owner of Clinique, Mac, La Mer and others reported that full year net sales are forecast to decrease between 8 percent and 6 percent, down from its previous forecast of growth of 3 to 5 percent.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share are expected to fall between 21 percent and 19 percent, versus prior expectations for growth of between 5 percent and 7 percent.

For its first quarter ended Sept. 30, it reported net sales of $3.93 billion, a decline of 11 percent from $4.39 billion in the prior-year period.

Net earnings came in at $489 million, compared with $692 million a year earlier. Diluted net earnings per common share were $1.35, compared with $1.88. On an adjusted basis, they declined 28 percent to $1.37.

Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer, said, “For fiscal 2023, we are lowering our outlook primarily to reflect tighter inventory management in Asia travel retail, given reduced traffic as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, tightening of inventory by some retailers in the United States, and a greater negative impact from the far-stronger U.S. dollar.”

He stressed, though, that the company is anticipating sequential acceleration to strong organic sales and adjusted EPS growth in the second half of its fiscal year as these pressures begin to abate. “Our optimism in the long-term growth opportunities for our brands and for prestige beauty remains intact. Reflecting our confidence, today we raised our quarterly dividend.”