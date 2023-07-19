The Estée Lauder Cos. Finds Cybersecurity Breach

The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. said that it had identified a cybersecurity incident that involved an unauthorized third party gaining access to some of its systems.

In a release issued late Tuesday evening, the beauty manufacturer said that as a result of the breach, it proactively took down some of its systems and began an investigation with a third-party cybersecurity expert. The company said it is also coordinating with law enforcement.

A Lauder spokesperson was unable to provide further clarification. In the statement, the company said that the unauthorized party “obtained some data from its systems and the company is working to understand the nature and scope of that data.”

Lauder said it is implementing measures to “secure its business operations and will continue taking additional steps as appropriate.”

The company calls the incident “ongoing” and said it is focused on “remediation,” including “efforts to restore impacted systems and services.”

Lauder said that the incident has caused and is expected to cause disruption to parts of its business operations. A spokesperson was unable to specify which operations have been impacted or provide further details.