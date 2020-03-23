By  on March 23, 2020

The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. has made a $2 million grant to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, to support the organization’s work in response to coronavirus in under-resourced and highly impacted countries.

The beauty giant has also made a grant to support the establishment of the $75 million NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund, administered by the New York Community Trust, which will support New York City-based social services and cultural organizations that have been affected by the public health crisis.

