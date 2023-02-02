Estée Lauder Saw Sales and Earnings Decline in Second Quarter, But Beat Wall Street Expectations

Rising COVID-19 cases in China continued to weigh on The Estée Lauder Cos. at the end of last year, triggering declines on both the top and bottom lines, although the company beat Wall Street expectations.

The beauty giant, which acquired Tom Ford in late 2022, saw net sales come in at $4.62 billion in its fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31, a decline of 17 percent from $5.54 billion in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Factset had predicted sales of $4.58 billion.

The company cited the evolution of the COVID-19 environment, including restrictions in mainland China and the rising number of COVID-19 cases as causes of stronger headwinds as the quarter progressed. As a result, tourism and product shipments to Hainan remained largely curtailed and traffic in brick-and-mortar in the rest of China was limited.

Skin care net sales declined 20 percent, while makeup net sales decreased 3 percent.

There were some bright spots, however, including double-digit growth in fragrance, as well as strong holiday offerings and performance during the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.

Reported net sales are forecast to decrease between 5 percent and 7 percent versus the prior-year period. It previously forecast a drop between 6 percent and 8 percent.

The company reported net earnings of $394 million, compared with $1.09 billion in the same period a year earlier. Diluted net earnings per common share was $1.09, down from $2.97 reported in the prior-year period. Excluding restructuring and other charges and other adjustments, adjusted diluted net earnings declined 49 percent to $1.54. This beat Wall Street estimates of $1.29.

Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer, said, “All told, our return to growth has shifted to the fourth quarter. We remain focused on investing in our brands, including for innovation, advertising and entry into new countries, among others, to fuel our multiple engines of growth strategy. We are encouraged by both our strong momentum in numerous markets globally and improving macro trends.”