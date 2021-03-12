Estée Lauder is heading to Brazil.

The cosmetics brand, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, is partnering with Sephora Brazil to launch in all doors and online. Estée Lauder will take over Sephora Brazil’s windows, bringing its bestselling franchises and products to the retailer abroad, including Double Wear, Revitalizing Supreme+, Pure Color, Bronze Goddess and Advanced Night Repair, which relaunched over the summer.

“The brand has been [experiencing] double-digit growth for quite some time now,” said Stéphane de La Faverie, group president, The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., and global brand president, Estée Lauder and Aerin. “We’re trying to capture the growth of the consumer in various places around the world. Brazil was the obvious geography that was missing for the brand.”

Estée Lauder plans to build loyalty with the Brazilian consumer through sampling of its hero products. The company has partnered with Brazilian influencers and celebrities, including the actress Juliana Paes. In keeping with its tradition of hosting “lipstick giveaways” upon its entry to new markets, the company will offer a free lipstick with any Estée Lauder purchase for a period of time at Sephora Brazil.

Brazil is the fourth-largest cosmetics and personal care products market in the world in terms of revenue, according to Statista, which ranks Brazil behind the U.S., China and Japan. The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. have headquarters in São Paulo, where they employ 700 people, according to de La Faverie.

“Our vision is to be the number-one prestige skin care brand in the market,” de La Faverie said, referring to Estée Lauder, the brand. “Even though we’re launching skin care and makeup, we know that traditionally our leadership in skin care globally is one of the key focuses of the brand. We’re giving ourselves about three years to be the leading skin care brand in the market.”

In conducting market research, Estée Lauder found that Brazilian consumers are most interested in learning the science and technology behind the company’s products.

“Everybody wants to understand about the product, but [Brazilian consumers] want to understand what are the credentials behind the brand, what type of clinical testing we were doing,” de La Faverie said. “They are super passionate about antiaging products.”

Noting “the diversity of skin [tone] within the Brazilian women population,” the executive said that Estée Lauder will launch 60 shades of its Double Wear foundation in the country.

“We are focused on representing all skin tones around the world,” de La Faverie said. “We are going to launch 60 shades of our Double Wear foundation to understand all the diversity of shade and undertone in the market. The confidence you give to women by adding the right shade that not only fits your skin but also your undertone is critical. The importance of diversity of Brazilians was critical.”

