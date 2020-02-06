By  on February 6, 2020

The Estée Lauder Cos. has sharply lowered guidance, citing coronavirus.

Now, the beauty business says net sales are forecast to increase between 0 percent and 1 percent in the second half of its fiscal year. “The third quarter is anticipated to be the most negatively impacted by the coronavirus with sales declining versus the prior-year period,” Lauder said in a statement.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers