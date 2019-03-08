The convergence of streetwear and beauty is heating up, with Kith and Estée Lauder as the latest to participate.

Today, the two announced Kith x Estée Lauder: a curation of Estée Lauder skin-care products cobranded with Kith’s logo and an archival version of Estée Lauder’s dating back to 1946, when the beauty empire was founded. The limited-edition curation — which includes Estée Lauder’s top-selling serum, Advanced Night Repair — comes encased in a clear acrylic box with a numbered canvas bag and travel-size mirror. The set, priced at $145, will begin selling in Kith’s stores and on its web site on March 15 at 11 a.m. EST. It is Kith’s first major beauty collaboration.

The slogan for Kith x Estée Lauder is “Just You,” a play on Kith’s “Just Us” motto. “Just You” is meant to celebrate “the strength of every woman’s natural beauty,” according to Kith’s team, which added that founder Ronnie Fieg identifies with Estée Lauder the woman’s “entrepreneurial spirit and disruptive thinking.” Both Lauder and Fieg were born in the Queens borough of New York. Fieg was not available for comment.