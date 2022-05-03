Lauder Sales Soar, Even With China Lockdowns

The Estée Lauder Cos. posted another quarter of strong growth, despite headwinds in China due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company reported $4.25 billion in net sales for the quarter ended March 31, a 10 percent uptick from the prior-year period. Net earnings were $573 million.

“Every category grew organically, led by fragrance’s outstanding performance globally and the makeup renaissance in Western markets. Eleven brands contributed double-digit organic sales growth and further demonstrated our diversification, empowered by our multiple engines of growth strategy,” said Lauder president and chief executive officer Fabrizio Freda. “Consumer demand remained robust even in this more inflationary environment.”

All beauty categories grew sales, but fragrance numbers soared 28 percent year-over-year in the quarter to $579 million, up from $454 million. Skin care sales were up 6 percent from the prior-year period, to nearly $2.4 billion; makeup sales were up 9 percent, to about $1.1 billion, and hair care sales were up 15 percent, to $147 million.

Skin care, Lauder’s largest category, was impacted by challenges in China. The Estée Lauder brand saw a decline in the quarter because of logistics headwinds there, the company said. However, La Mer saw growth, as did sales in the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Makeup sales increased due to recovery in Western markets, the company said. Sales were led by MAC, Estée Lauder and Clinique.

Jo Malone London, Tom Ford Beauty, Le Labo and Estée Lauder contributed to the fragrance category’s strong growth. Fragrance sales were up across all brands and regions, the company said.

Both Aveda and Bumble and bumble grew hair care sales, the company said.

During the quarter, The Americas saw a 15 percent year-over-year sales uptick, to more than $1 billion, thanks to increased foot traffic and makeup’s comeback. EMEA posted a 17 percent sales increase from the prior year, to nearly $2 billion, partially due to a recovery in the U.K. The Asia Pacific region’s sales dipped 4 percent from the prior year, to $1.2 billion.

Lauder has suspended all commercial activity in Russia and Ukraine due to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and sales in those regions have declined.

In China, Lauder saw reduced retail traffic as well as limited distribution capacity at its Shanghai distribution facilities due to compliance with temporary restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For the nine-month period ending March 31, Lauder posted net sales of $14.2 billion, up 15 percent from the prior-year period, with net earnings of $2.34 billion.

Lauder decreased its financial outlook for fiscal 2022. Last quarter, the company projected a sales increase between 13 percent and 16 percent for fiscal 2022, and now is projecting sales will increase by 7 percent and 9 percent.

“We expect to deliver a record year in fiscal 2022 despite temporary COVID-19-driven headwinds that reduced our fourth-quarter outlook,” Freda said. “We are confident that our business in China will rebound when COVID-19 abates.”

