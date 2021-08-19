Estée Lauder’s Sales Surge 13% for Year

The Estée Lauder Cos. posted strong results for the fiscal year ended June 30, propelled by the gradual reopening of stores during the COVID-19 pandemic and the acquisitions of Dr. Jart + and Deciem.

The company posted $16.22 billion in net sales for the year, up 13 percent from the prior year period. Net earnings were $2.87 billion, up from $680 million in the prior-year period.

“Amid the challenges of the pandemic, we invested in near- and long-term growth opportunities and managed costs elsewhere with discipline, while making important progress on our social impact commitments and sustainability goals,” said president and chief executive officer Fabrizio Freda in a statement.

Freda credited skin care, luxury and artisanal fragrance, the Asia/Pacific region and online sales for the company’s growth. Lauder said that its online sales have nearly doubled since fiscal 2019, as more consumers embrace shopping online during the pandemic. Eight of Lauder’s brands grew sales in the double digits, he said, including Estée Lauder, La Mer and Jo Malone London.

For the year, skin care sales jumped 28 percent, to $9.4 billion, versus $7.3 billion in 2020; makeup sales declined 12 percent, to $4.2 billion from nearly $4.8 billion; fragrance sales increased 23 percent to $1.9 billion, from $1.56 billion, and hair care sales rose 11 percent to $571 million, from $515 million.

You May Also Like

Sales were the strongest in the Asia/Pacific region, which saw a 29 percent year-over-year uptick to $5.4 billion in sales. Europe, the Middle East and Africa saw a sales increase of 11 percent, to $6.9 billion. Sales in the Americas were flat, at nearly $3.8 billion.

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, Lauder posted $3.94 billion in net sales, a 62 percent spike over the prior-year period, which reflected more pandemic-related store closures. Net income was $1.02 billion for the fourth quarter.

Looking forward, Lauder said it predicts a continued recovery in the makeup and hair categories globally as countries reduce COVID-19 restrictions, growth in developed markets and in brick and mortar retail, the gradual reopening of travel retail in the coming year.

For the next quarter, Lauder is projecting a sales uptick of between 17 percent and 19 percent.

For more from WWD.com, see: