Estée Lauder Sales Soared in Holiday Quarter

The Estée Lauder Cos. reported a record holiday quarter, bringing in $4.85 billion in sales.

The maker of MAC, Clinique and Tom Ford Beauty saw sales increase 14 percent for the quarter ended Dec. 31, thanks to the recovery in Western markets and strong online sales.

Lauder posted earnings of $1.09 billion, up from $870 million in the prior-year period.

“We achieved record sales and profitability in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, empowered by the timeless desirability of our brands and despite accelerated volatility and variability, as well as supply chain challenges, from the pandemic,” said Lauder president and chief executive officer Fabrizio Freda in a statement. “Every category, region and major channel expanded, showcasing the strength of our multiple engines of growth strategy. We seized the favorable dynamics of skin care, fragrances, developed markets in the West, and brick-and-mortar, and continued to prosper in the East with Chinese consumers, as well as in global travel retail and global online.”

Freda said Lauder did well during 11.11 and the holiday season.

Skin care net sales in the quarter were up 12 percent year-over-year, to $3.2 billion. La Mer and Clinique both saw strong double-digit growth led by hero products. Lauder took a $81 million goodwill charge related to Glamglow in the quarter.

Makeup sales were up by 11 percent to $1.4 billion, but have not yet eclipsed pre-pandemic sales levels. Lauder said that sales have ticked upwards as consumers find themselves with more “usage occasions,” and that Estée Lauder, MAC, Too Faced, Tom Ford Beauty and Smashbox did well. Estée Lauder’s Double Wear and Futurist foundation lines did well, too, the company said.

Fragrance sales increased 29 percent in the quarter, to $799 million. Jo Malone saw a strong net sales gain, driven by English Pear & Freesia, holiday collections and bath, body and home offerings. Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Kilian Paris also contributed to growth.

Hair sales increased 17 percent, thanks to salon openings, to $180 million in the quarter.

Regionally, the Americas was the fastest growing geography in the quarter, with a 24 percent year-over-year increase, to $1.3 billion in sales. Sales have started to pick up in the U.S., Canada and Latin America as people returned to stores.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa saw a 15 percent lift in sales during the quarter, to $2.3 billion. The U.K. saw the strongest recovery for Lauder, and posted major gains in makeup and fragrance.

Asia/Pacific saw a 7 percent gain in the quarter, to $1.9 billion, driven by China, Australia and southeast Asia.

For the six months ended Dec. 31, Lauder posted nearly $10 billion in sales — $9.93 billion — an 18 percent increase from the prior-year period. Net earnings were $1.78 billion.

