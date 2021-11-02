Estée Lauder Sales Jump in Latest Quarter

Sales at the Estée Lauder Cos. spiked during the most recent quarter, with growth across all segments — including makeup.

The beauty company, which owns the Estée Lauder brand as well as Clinique, Tom Ford Beauty, MAC, La Mer and others, saw a 23 percent increase in sales for the quarter ended Sept. 30, to nearly $4.4 billion. Net earnings increased 32 percent, to $695 million.

Lauder president and chief executive officer Fabrizio Freda said the company’s “multiple engines of growth strategy” is working. “Our growth engines increasingly diversified, as we expected,” he said in a statement. “Relative to the pre-pandemic first quarter of fiscal 2020, the overall business is much bigger and more profitable.

“Thirteen brands contributed double-digit organic sales growth versus the prior-year period, demonstrating the breadth of strength across our portfolio,” he continued. “Estée Lauder and MAC drove makeup’s emerging renaissance, while La Mer and Clinique delivered stand-out results in skin care. Fragrance soared double-digital in every region, driven by Tom Ford Beauty and Jo Malone London. Our hero products performed exceptionally well and our innovation proved, once more, to … capture consumer desires.”

Lauder saw sales increases in all categories and geographies, compared to a year ago.

Skin care sales increased 20 percent, to $2.4 billion, boosted by sales at La Mer and Clinique. La Mer’s hero products, including Crème de la Mer, The Moisturizing Soft Cream and The Treatment Lotion, drove sales. The brand also launched the Hydrating Infused Emulsion and a new online platform in Southeast Asia that contributed to growth. At Clinique, sales were also driven by hero products — Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter sold well. Clinique’s launch of Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum also did well, the company said.

Makeup sales jumped 20 percent, to $1.17 billion. Lauder said the increase reflected “a nascent recovery in western markets.” Estée Lauder and MAC both saw double-digit sales growth, the company said. Estée Lauder’s Double Wear and Futuritist foundation lines did well, as did the Double Wear Sheer Long-Wear Foundation and Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color launches. MAC saw strength in face and eye products, the company said.

Fragrance sales increased 50 percent, to $609 million. Lauder said the segment grew broadly, across brands, and that Tom Ford and Jo Malone London both saw sales increases in the double digits. Lauder said in September that it will close the Aramis and Designer Fragrances division, which houses Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and other designer brands. It will wind down between now and 2023.

Hair care sales increased 9 percent, to $148 million. Lauder said both Bumble and bumble and Aveda saw gains as salons and retail shops opened.

Geographically, Lauder sales rose in all regions. The Americas was up 37 percent, to nearly $1.2 billion; Europe the Middle East and Africa sales jumped 22 percent, to $1.9 billion, and Asia/Pacific sales increased by 15 percent, to $1.3 billion.

Sales in the Americas were propelled by retail re-openings, and Latin America and the U.S. saw double-digit increases. Brick and mortar sales increased, offsetting a small decline in organic online sales.

In EMEA, sales increases were led by the U.K., Russia and the Middle East, propelled by fragrance and makeup. In Asia/Pacific, sales gains reflected increases in Greater China and Korea, Lauder said.

The results come a year after Lauder unveiled a two-year restructuring program, the post-COVID[-19] Business Acceleration Program, which is meant to allow the business to shift resources toward growth areas.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Lauder is projecting net sales increases between 11 percent and 12 percent from the prior-year period. For the full year, net sales are forecast to increase between 12 percent and 15 percent.

