Estée Lauder’s Sara Moss to Retire

The Estée Lauder Cos.‘ vice chairman Sara Moss is retiring.

Moss, who first joined the company in 2003 as executive vice president and general counsel, will retire effective July 1, according to a statement from the company. In 2019 she became vice chairman, and advised both the board of directors and the Lauder family in that capacity.

“Sara is an exceptional legal mind, a skilled adviser, a valued mentor, and a much-loved leader whose strategic insights, business acumen and sound judgement have contributed greatly to our company’s success,” said Fabrizio Freda, the company’s president and chief executive officer, in the statement. “Her incredible character, steadfast integrity and deep empathy will be greatly missed across the organization.”

Both internally and externally, Moss also prioritized philanthropy. She was among the first board members of the ELC Charitable Foundation, and cosponsored the Women’s Leadership Network in 2019. She also created the Sara Moss Women’s Leadership Program at New York University Law School, where she is a trustee and member of the board, and is vice chairman of the board of the New York Common Pantry, among other endeavors.

“A trusted senior business adviser for many years, Sara has nurtured strong relationships within our global ELC family and across the wider industry,” said William P. Lauder, executive chairman, in the statement. “It is with great appreciation, admiration and respect that I say her dynamic leadership and expert guidance will be truly missed.”

Added Leonard A. Lauder, chairman emeritus, “Sara will be leaving a legacy of true dedication, passion and professionalism at ELC. On behalf of the company and the entire Lauder family, I would like to thank Sara for her tremendous contributions to our business over the past 20 years and wish her the very best in her well deserved retirement.”