Lauder Drops Social Impact, Sustainability Updates

This week, The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. gave an update on where its progress stands.

The beauty titan released updates on where it stood in its commitments across a slew of topics, ranging from packaging to energy sourcing to diversity, equity and inclusion, among others.

According to the report, in its 2021 fiscal year, Lauder aims to achieve gender pay equity by 2023. Eighty-two percent of its workforce is female, and 46 percent of its workforce in the U.S. are people of color.

On the climate front, the company’s 22 megawatt virtual power purchase agreement with an Oklahoma wind farm went into effect, which can generate enough renewable energy for all operations in North America.

As far as packaging goes, Lauder reached its initial goal on using post-consumer recycled materials, and is increasing efforts to reach 25 percent or more PCR material by the end of 2025. By 2030, it aims to use 50 percent or less virgin plastic in packaging.

Sourcing has also become a concern, and Lauder joined the Global Shea Alliance, a nonprofit organization that advocates for sustainability and ethical practices for shea.

Philanthropically, the company has donated to Co-Impact’s Gender Fund, the Grantmakers for Girls of Color’s Black Girl Freedom Fund, The Young Women’s Leadership Schools and Plastics for Change, all organizations that support women’s causes.

“Despite the pandemic, we remained steadfast in prioritizing the health and wellbeing of our employees, consumers, and communities around the world, while delivering on our long-term commitments,” said Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer, The Estée Lauder Cos., in a statement. “Doubling down on our social impact and sustainability strategy is an important part of our goal to continue delivering long-term value and remain the global leader of prestige beauty.”

For more from WWD.com, see:

The Estée Lauder Cos. Names Peter Jueptner President, International

The Estée Lauder Cos.’ Cedric Prouvé Announces Retirement

Estée Lauder Sales Jump in Latest Quarter