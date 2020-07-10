Skin care sets the trend for dermatological.
As consumer interest grows in clean beauty, the claims that are most resonant in that category are rippling out to other sectors of skin and health care. According to new data from Euromonitor International, the increased focus on health and product safety is impacting the dermatological sector in particular, which encompasses products used to treat conditions like lice or hemorrhoid products. “Given the growing convergence between health and beauty, identifying claim overlaps from adjacent categories can help players seeking to expand,” said Kayla Villena, senior beauty analyst, Euromonitor International. Here, the top clean product claims in skin care and dermatologicals, by percentage of total online stockkeeping units.
Top Clean Product Claims, Skin Care
- No parabens – 8.6 percent
- Natural – 7.8 percent
- Fragrance-free – 3.4 percent
- No phthalate – 2.5 percent
- No mineral oil – 1.5 percent
- No sulphates – 1.5 percent
- No artificial preservatives – 1.1 percent
- No GMO – 0.9 percent
- No silicone – 0.9 percent
- No artificial colors – 0.8 percent
Top Clean Product Claims, Dermatologicals
- No parabens – 4.6 percent
- Natural – 3.0 percent
- Fragrance-free – 2.8 percent
- No phthalate – 1.9 percent
- No artificial preservatives – 1.4 percent
- No GMO – 0.6 percent
- No mineral oil – 0.6 percent
- No steroids – 0.6 percent
- No talcum powder – 0.5 percent
- No sulphates – 0.4 percent
Source: Euromonitor International