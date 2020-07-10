@StellaMcCartney is debuting a digital music festival, Stellafest, aimed at raising money to help end violence against women.⁣ ⁣ The festival, which begins Thursday and runs until Sunday, will be accompanied by a charity auction in aid of the National Network to End Domestic Violence.⁣ ⁣ “Artists from our community have come together to create a festival that is truly global — using technology and social media to bring the mosh pit onto your mobile,” McCartney said. “While I was sad not to see Dad and all the other great performers at Glastonbury this year, we have put together an incredible lineup and are raising our voices to end violence against women, a cause more urgent now than ever.”⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: Samantha Conti 📸: @zefashioninsider