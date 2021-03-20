Although the global recession in 2020 was more minor than expected, data from Euromonitor anticipates key global markets to still rebound. According to its latest Global Economic Forecasts report for the first quarter of 2021, real gross domestic product only shrunk 3.6 percent. By contrast, 2021 is expected to see global real GDP grow 5.6 percent, with growth in 2022 anticipated to be around 4 percent.

As evidenced, the coronavirus is the largest component in determining an economy’s recovery. In the U.K., for example, public restrictions knocked a percentage point off of the country’s forecast. Conversely, in the U.S., the recently passed stimulus package was the biggest factor in determining the country’s growth. Here, see the world’s advanced economies, ranked by percent projected growth in 2021.

Fastest-Growing Advanced Economies, By Projected Growth in 2021:

Spain: 5.5 percent

France: 5 percent

U.S.: 4.7 percent

Italy: 4.2 percent

Eurozone: 4.1 percent

United Kingdom: 4 percent

Canada: 4 percent

Germany: 3.3 percent

South Korea: 3 percent

Japan: 2.3 percent

Source: Euromonitor

Time period: First Quarter, 2021

For more from WWD.com, see:

Data Finds Link Between Sustainability and Gender Mix on Management Boards

Data Shows Decline of Men’s Wear Sales at Independent Retailers

Nextail CEO Discusses Human Element of Retail Through Algorithmic Data