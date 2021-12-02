‘Multigenerational’ Skin Care Brand Evereden Raises $32 Million

Skin care brand Evereden has raised a $32 million Series C, led by GSR Ventures.

Co-founder Kimberly Ho launched Evereden three years ago. The business is centered around clean, multigenerational skin care and the brand’s products include Golden Belly Serum, $32; Nourishing Baby Face Cream, $28, and Nourishing Stretch Mark Cream, $45.

“Our vision as a company [is] to really be the number-one premium multigenerational skin care brand,” Ho said. “We saw an opportunity to truly bring the innovation and the advances in R&D from prestige women’s beauty and skin care into family.”

Evereden’s products focus on moms, babies, preteens and sunscreen, but the brand’s vision is to build out an assortment that suits all generations, Ho said.

The brand has partnered with chief scientific officer Dr. Joyce Tend, head of pediatric dermatology at Stanford Medical School; Dr. Sarina Elmariah, professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School, and Dr. Rebecca Hartment, assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School, for the formulations.

“I’m really redefining what it means to have clean, multigenerational skin care that works for the entire family,” Ho said.

You May Also Like

The brand is aiming to reach Millennial parents, who often gravitate toward different personal care products for themselves and for their families, Ho said. That desire has popped up in different markets, she noted, including China.

Industry sources said Evereden is expected to surpass $60 million in sales in the next 12 months.

The brand plans to use the capital to expand distribution, enter new markets and invest in research and development, Ho said.

Evereden is partnering with Sephora in several global markets, including Canada, Oceania and Asia, to launch online and in stores.

“With Sephora, we really see a partner who is the retail leader in prestige women’s beauty and skin care. And what they’re seeing is the same as what we’re seeing, which is that this consumer, she’s grown up now, she is a parent and she has the same high standards for her family as she does herself. With Sephora backing this space — and Evereden will be the anchor brand in Sephora’s push in multigenerational skin care — it goes to show how hot this space is,” Ho said.

The brand is also expanding in travel retail and investing in R&D by building its own lab, Ho said.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Baby Care Goes Clean

Inside the Minds of Millennial Parents