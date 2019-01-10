PARIS — Adam Levine, frontman and cofounder of Maroon 5, has a new gig: global spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris Men Expert. He will front its Hydra Energetic line, which is the largest franchise in the world’s best-selling, mass-market skin-care brand for guys.

“To be the voice of this campaign is a great way to motivate men through the simple move of taking good care of the faces we’re given,” said Levine, in a statement. He explained the daily act of caring for oneself is important to him.

L’Oréal Paris global brand president Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou explained the choice of spokesperson. “Adam Levine is one of the greatest musical artists in the world, an icon that reaches all generations as the lead signer of Maroon 5,” he said. “The unlimited energy he brings to his performances and life makes him a powerful spokesperson that embodies our vision of the modern Men Expert man.”

Levine has had numerous multiplatinum albums and three Grammy Awards.

He is also an actor and mentor, serving as a coach on “The Voice” in the U.S., which is now in its 15th season. Levine works to heighten awareness for causes, such as LGBT rights, marriage equality, climate action and men’s cancer.

That’s in sync with L’Oréal Paris Men Expert’s social-mindedness. The brand two years ago partnered with the Movember Foundation, the largest charity focused on raising awareness and funds for men’s health. So far, Men Expert has donated a bit more than 1 million euros to the cause.

Levine’s voice resonates in the real and virtual worlds, where he has 11.8 million Instagram followers and 10 million Facebook fans. Maroon 5’s “Sugar” video is among YouTube’s top-10 most-watched, with 2.8 billion views.

“Gentleman and rebel, father and style icon, he represents the multilayered, multifaceted modern man with his off-stage persona being just as relevant as his rock-star status,” L’Oréal Paris said.

Levine will appear in advertising for the Hydra Energetic line, which targets men age 30 and up, starting in the next few weeks. It’s a worldwide campaign, with a focus on Europe, Canada and Australia.

Levine’s arrival marks the first time Men Expert has signed on a spokesman who is a musician. “I think it’s a great way to connect with new men — through Maroon 5 — with pretty much all generations everywhere in the world,” said Vincent Chauvière, global vice president of L’Oréal Paris Men Expert.

Last year, the brand’s sales grew by double digits — in all its categories and key regions. Chauvière said three main factors fueled the gains, including its Barber Club barber-inspired franchise.

“It has been a great success everywhere we launched, taking the lead as the number-one beard range in the mass market, with roughly 5 percent of the share in Western Europe of the total male skin-care market,” explained Chauvière.

The second driver was Men Expert’s hygiene business, which was introduced three years ago and has done well in Western Europe. It was just introduced in Eastern Europe.

“That’s pretty strategic, because roughly half of the total men’s grooming market is hygiene,” the executive said. “And the third reason is the success in Asia, particularly in China — our biggest market.”

Men Expert has been in that country since 2007, and now is China’s number-one men’s grooming brand. Last year, Men Expert’s sales grew 30 percent there.

After China, the U.K. and Germany practically tie for Men Expert’s second-largest market, and then there’s France in the third slot.

Men Expert launched at the end of 2004. Its Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue 24H product is the top-seller today in the men’s mass skin-care market.