Brazilian pop star Anitta has partnered with Sol de Janeiro on a new fragrance.

Simply dubbed the Sol de Janeiro x Anitta Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, the scent will launch on Aug. 10 at Sephora and on Sol de Janeiro’s website for $20. It marks the first time the brand has ever partnered with a celebrity for a product collaboration.

The brand, whose hero stockkeeping units all fall under body care, has seen explosive growth in fragrance. “Our fragrance sales had tripled from 2019 to 2020 and two thirds of that came from fragrance mists,” said Camila Pierotti, cofounder of Sol de Janeiro. “This is a really significant category for us considering the pandemic, and that this was digital-only for over a year.”

Given the pop star’s provenance and the brand’s cultural inspirations, the pairing only felt natural, Pierotti said.

“At the end of the day, she’s the quintessential girl from Rio, and her success has happened because she’s stayed true to herself,” Pierotti said. “She is such a role model who passionately advocates for diversity and body positivity, which are at the heart of our brand.”

The star agreed, the partnership was a natural fit given their aligned values. “Sol de Janeiro is all about confidence, and accepting and loving yourself more than anything,” she told WWD. “It’s the best definition of Brazilian beauty, it’s really representative of my country.”

The process was new for Anitta, who despite being enthusiastic about beauty, said she underestimated the creative process of making a fragrance. “I had never before gotten involved,” she said. “I never thought there was so much work, and I really enjoyed it, then in the end, you feel very good.”

