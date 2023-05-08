EXCLUSIVE: Caleb McLaughlin Nabs Dior Beauty Ambassadorship

Dior Beauty has tapped another Gen Z heavyweight for a U.S. ambassadorship.

Caleb McLaughlin, of “Stranger Things” fame, is the latest in a string of Stateside ambassadors for the La Collection Privée fragrance collection. He will “partner with the brand, celebrating the iconic heritage of Dior, and supporting Dior Beauty in the fragrance category,” Dior Beauty said in a statement.

Last month Dior revealed it had inked a deal with Alexandra Daddario to support the same fragrance collection, as well as its women’s fashion business. Gris Dior, the collection’s hero, has six new ambassadors of its own, including Jenna Ortega, Thuso Mbedu, Fai Khadra, Liu Yuxin, Orelsan and fellow “Stranger Things” actors Maya Hawke and Joseph Quinn. South Korean pop star Haerin, a member of the group NewJeans, was named a global ambassador across jewelry, fashion and beauty last week.

The statement from Dior also called out McLaughlin’s budding music career — he has two original singles — and his philanthropic endeavors. “He developed his own nonprofit foundation, Toa Foundation Inc. (meaning ‘evolve’ in Swahili) that supports personal and mental development globally via performing arts and financial literacy,” the statement read. “He is also an active member of the Jr. NBA Leadership Council, the official youth basketball participation program of the NBA, which works to support and improve the youth basketball experience for young players across the country.”

McLaughlin stars in Peacock’s upcoming film “Shooting Stars” about Lebron James’ high school basketball career, and is also in Lee Daniels’ “Deliverance” and Jeymes Samuel’s “The Book of Clarence.”