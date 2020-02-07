By  on February 7, 2020

PARIS — Bringing fashion and beauty closer than ever, Carolina Herrera is introducing its first range of lipsticks and compacts in packaging so sculptural and precious that it can double as jewelry.

Debuting starting in mid-March, Carolina Herrera New York Makeup also closely echoes the personal elegance of the founder — and the color-intensive approach of the fashion house’s current creative director, Wes Gordon.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers