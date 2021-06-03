Hempz, the hemp seed oil-based skin and body care brand, has announced a new celebrity ambassador — Ashley Benson.

Benson, the actor best known for her role in “Pretty Little Liars,” is the brand’s first celebrity ambassador. “She’s been using the brand for a while and already knew about it, and she’ll be working with us closely on collection launches,” said Jennifer Weiderman, chief marketing officer at Hempz. “We’re hoping to work together, get to know each other, and eventually work on an exclusive collection that she would develop with us.”

It being the brand’s first celebrity ambassadorship, Benson’s role is pretty malleable. “I think of it as slowly moving into the beauty space,” Benson told WWD. “It’s about seeing what it could eventually lead to. It’s starting with being an ambassador, maybe doing more on the side with them, or collaborating on a line.

“It was also the easiest way to become more aware of the products and try different things,” Benson continued. “It just made the most sense, and they’re all products that I really enjoy. It wasn’t a hard thing to say yes to.”

Part of what attracted Benson to the brand, aside from having used the products in the meantime, were her own skin concerns. “I have very sensitive skin and I get a lot of skin irritation from different products. I tend to break out and get rashes or hives,” she said. “Hemp seed oil really helps hydrate and moisturize my skin and I don’t get any irritation from it.”

It isn’t Benson’s first foray into the beauty market. In 2019, WWD reported that Benson would be the spokesperson of Cosmopolitan’s fragrance launch, called Eau de Juice. Benson had also joined forces with Privé Revaux for a line of sunglasses in 2019.

Benson is the latest celebrity to up her involvement in beauty. Most recently, Dolly Parton announced the launch of her new fragrance in July; Reese Witherspoon signed on to be Biossance’s brand ambassador, and Cindy Crawford recently launched hair care.

