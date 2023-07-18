EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner Named L’Oréal Paris Global Ambassador

PARIS – Kendall Jenner has been named new global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, taking the lead on its makeup campaigns beginning in September.

“L’Oréal Paris has been an iconic brand for as long as I can remember,” Jenner told WWD. “I am so excited to become a part of a team that has such passion and purpose in what they are doing.

“My mom has always been a source of inspiration for me in all aspects of life, and L’Oréal Paris is something she used while I was growing up, so I have her to thank for showing me the way,” she continued. “L’Oréal Paris is timeless and iconic. I try to always lean into the classics. ‘I’m worth it’ is all about understanding and knowing your worth, which I feel is so important, especially in today’s day and age.”

The model, entrepreneur and media icon was making reference to the brand’s longstanding tag line.

Délphine Viguier-Hovasse, global brand president of L’Oréal Paris, said: “We believe that Kendall is currently setting the culture of the young generation. The idea is to really make sure that L’Oréal Paris is a brand that feels the pulse of the culture, of the young generation. We thought that Kendall has the power to drive the brand L’Oréal Paris to the next level, especially in the makeup category.

“No one is building the Kendall Jenner image, but Kendall,” Viguier-Hovasse explained.

The executive also lauded Jenner for developing her career in a remarkable manner, citing her meteoric rise in the modeling world beginning at a very young age, not least in Paris.

“That she’s in tune with French fashion is important to us,” said Viguier-Hovasse, talking about L’Oréal Paris’ link to Paris Fashion Week and France as the birthplace of the brand’s parent company L’Oréal. “She loves makeup.”

Viguier-Hovasse called Jenner an expert in makeup, and said the brand loves teaming with her and her makeup artist Mary Phillips.

Jenner’s first campaign will be for the L’Oréal Paris longwear lipstick from Infallible, the franchise coming with the tag line “I’m not infallible, but my makeup is,” for which she is the face. Viguier-Hovasse said that chimes with Jenner’s ethos.

“She embodies very well the feminine and feminist values of L’Oréal Paris,” the executive said.

The ad was shot starting at the end of March.

“I’ve been impressed by the fact she’s super driven and professional. She understands super-fast what we intend to do on the storyboard, on the shoot,” said Viguier-Hovasse. “I told her after the first day of shooting: ‘It’s like you’ve been at L’Oréal Paris forever.’”

She described Jenner as an entrepreneur who is sensitive to the fact that the accessible luxury brand can touch millions of people.

“The positioning goes very well with her, because she has a large audience,” said Viguier-Hovasse.

A Gen-Zer herself, Jenner has a massive social media presence, with 350 million followers online.

“She’s a unicorn,” said Viguier-Hovasse.

With Jenner’s nomination, the strategy is to put makeup at the forefront of the L’Oréal Paris brand, where the category generates approximately 20 percent of sales, on a par with pre-COVID-19 levels.

Viguier-Hovasse cited the strong return of L’Oréal Paris makeup worldwide, with dynamic growth in all geographic markets. The brand keeps gaining market share in countries such as the U.S.

“Lipstick and mascara are really something very strong this and last year,” said Viguier-Hovasse. “Makeup is transformative.”

She described color cosmetics as an “armor,” as well.

“Then you face the day, you face the world,” said Viguier-Hovasse. “Makeup is something that is both a pleasure and a tool to feel more powerful, comfortable and self-confident. You have an instant result that is really paying off. It really embodies the values of L’Oréal Paris.”

She describes Jenner as joining a sisterhood of global ambassadors, which also includes Cindy Bruna, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren. They are women of diverse ages, cultural backgrounds and talents.

“She feels also the sorority,” said Viguier-Hovasse.