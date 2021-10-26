EXCLUSIVE: Lancôme x Emily in Paris Capsule Set to Drop

PARIS — As fans eagerly await the second season of “Emily in Paris,” premiering Dec. 22, part of the dream can become reality thanks to Lancôme teaming with the blockbuster Netflix streaming series on a capsule collection that’s due out starting in November.

The limited-edition line of makeup, skin care and fragrance, cherrypicked from Lancôme’s product portfolio was conceived to channel the je ne sais quoi of French beauty.

For the Lancôme x Emily in Paris collection, the series’ red and pink color codes — apparent in the heart and Eiffel Tower-shaped bag charms favored by the leading character Emily Cooper — decorate product packaging.

“With our capsule collections, Lancôme’s strategy is to generate excitement and reach out to new audiences through engaging and unexpected partnerships,” Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme global brand president, told WWD.

The brand has collaborated with the likes of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott in 2020, Chiara Ferragni in 2019 and 2020, and Proenza Schouler in 2018, Olympia Le-Tan in 2017, Sonia Rykiel in 2016, Simone Porte Jacquemus and Alexandre Vauthier in 2014 and Elber Albez in 2013.

“’Emily in Paris’ is a global phenomenon, with a worldwide resonance, just like Lancôme,” continued Lehmann. “The star of the show — Lily Collins — is also a longtime Lancôme ambassador, making the collection a perfect fit. It is the first time Lancôme is collaborating with one of the most talked-about Netflix shows, seamlessly bringing together beauty and entertainment.”

Lehmann explained in a release that the capsule is meant to celebrate the Parisian joie de vivre and charm found in the show, and be a way for women around the globe to recreate and reinterpret French glamour and sophistication.

The capsule includes a heart-shaped eye shadow palette — with a gold-colored Eiffel Tower charm — containing a dozen shades in three color families, each inspired by a character in the series: Emily, Camille and Mindy. Here, hues include brown, burgundy and midnight blue.

The eye shadow palette. Courtesy of Lancôme

Lancôme’s Monsieur Big mascara is especially packaged, as are the collectors’ editions of Advanced Génifique Serum and L’Absolu Rouge lipstick, coming in nude, crimson and bold red. For fragrance, there’s a limited-edition Idôle Eau de Parfum bottle also spangled with the heart and Eiffel Tower motifs.

A lipstick from the capsule. Courtesy of Lancôme

The Lancôme x Emily in Paris line will be sold in both brick-and-mortar and online starting in Europe in November, and in the U.S. and Asia in December. The capsule is to be available through mid-2022.

“Emily in Paris” made a splash last year when it hit the airwaves, not least for the titular character’s style.

