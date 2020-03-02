By  on March 2, 2020

PARIS — L’Oréal Paris on March 8 will officially launch its international Stand Up Against Street Harassment program and plans to train one million women and men in bystander intervention before the end of 2021.

Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, global brand president of L’Oréal Paris, told WWD that the brand’s purpose has always been to empower women.

