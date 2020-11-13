PARIS — Maddie Ziegler, the 18-year-old dancer, actress and model, will front Kate Spade’s new signature fragrance, the first under the brand’s license with Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums became Kate Spade’s perfume licensee in 2018. Part of its mandate is to take the brand’s fragrances more international.

“We decided to go ahead with a new fragrance in order to start fresh,” said Philippe Benacin, chairman and chief executive officer of Inter Parfums SA. “We kept in the portfolio two fragrances from [Perfume Center of America, the former licensee] — Live Colorfully and Walk On Air.”

Kate Spade, the new eau de parfum, channels the fashion brand’s codes, such as its signature spade, fashion label and penchant for pink, which all became integral parts of the fragrance concept.

Kate Spade creative director Nicola Glass was involved in the fragrance’s development.

You May Also Like

“From the beginning, we worked around her inspiration and ideas. All the development, the validation has been done with her,” said Delphine Pommier, executive vice president, marketing and communication at Inter Parfums, who explained the scent is in line with the fashion brand today. “The juice is very colorful also.”

That was conceived with Firmenich perfumer Marie Salamagne and includes top notes of wild strawberry and bergamot, a heart of rose essence and freesia, and a base of ambrox and cashmeran.

View Gallery Related Gallery Proenza Schouler RTW Spring 2021

Prices in the U.S. for the fragrance will range from $55 for the 40-ml. version to $95 for the 100-ml. edp.

The Kate Spade scent will be launched first in the U.S., online through Ulta beginning Nov. 15. Kate Spade already has a strong history with the retailer and great awareness in the U.S.

On Dec. 15, the fragrance will be sold through katespade.com and macys.com. It is then to be retailed in Ulta’s 1,254 brick-and-mortar stores starting Dec. 26, Macy’s locations beginning Jan. 1, and in Kate Spade’s own boutiques beginning Jan. 4.

Also in January, the scent will be rolled out to other U.S. retailers, such as Dillard’s, Belk, Military, Von Maur, Boscov’s, EC Scott plus Amazon.com.

“There is good awareness in Asia and South America,” continued Benacin. “China will be one of the markets targeted.”

The brand, however, is less known in Western and Eastern Europe. The Kate Spade edp will be launched in Europe’s major markets in first-quarter 2021, followed by Asia, the Middle East and Latin America in the second quarter.

According to industry sources, the Kate Spade fragrance business could reach between $15 million and $20 million in wholesale revenues after the new fragrance’s first 12 months on counter. And in three years’ time, those sales should rise to about $50 million.

Ziegler, who shot to fame after appearing in the TV show “Dance Moms” and Sia’s “Chandelier” music video, was chosen to be the face of the Kate Spade scent since she is in sync with the brand, said Benacin.

Ziegler will appear in advertising lensed by Ryan McGinley that is due to break on Dec. 15.