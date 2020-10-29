PARIS — Niche perfume brand Matière Première has raised 1.3 million euros in funding to help accelerate its development.

The label was launched with six scents by perfumer-creator Aurélien Guichard in October 2019.

As its name (which translates into “Raw Material”) suggests, each fragrance was created to highlight the natural ingredients in the formula. Matière Première uses sustainable practices in its entire development chain, including sourcing from organically grown plants.

The funds were raised through 10 international investors and represent 17 percent of Matière Première’s capital.

Niche brands comprise the hottest category in the perfume market today. They generates 3 billion euros, or 10 percent of the selective perfumery segment, according to Matière Première data. The niche category has registered 20 percent yearly growth over the last decade.

The brand was introduced in Harrods in London first, then rolled out to the Printemps flagship on Paris’ Boulevard Haussmann.

Subsequently, Matière Première launched a seventh scent and expanded its distribution into other countries. Today the brand is available in 15 countries, including Germany, Belgium, Italy, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

Alongside department stores, the line is carried in niche perfumeries and concept shops. Galeries Lafayette, KaDeWe, Tsum and Dover Street Parfums Market are among them.

Matière Première is available through 10 online marketplaces, primarily in Europe, as well.

In the third quarter, the brand entered the Middle East, in Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates. Online in the region, it’s now sold on ounass.com and bloomingdales.ae.

Expansion in Asia and North America are foreseen for 2021.

Matière Première’s bestseller is Parisian Musc. In Harrods, Falcon Leather is among the top 10 sellers.

Radical Rose, which launched in September, is billed to have the highest concentration of Rose Centifolia absolute in any perfume. That ingredient is culled from roses grown organically in Grasse, France, where Matière Première has its own fields.

Matière Première’s parent company is called the Fragrance Designer. It was founded in 2017 by three executives, including Guichard, who has conceived such scents as Gucci Guilty, Sole di Positano by Tom Ford and Narciso by Narciso Rodriguez. Guichard is in the seventh generation of perfumers in his family.

Caius von Knorring, who is Matière Premiere’s chief executive officer, formerly held numerous positions within LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Puig, most recently, working there on the Nina Ricci and Valentino brands.

Cédric Meiffret, who serves as Matière Première’s managing director, has held positions at LVMH, IFF and Givaudan.