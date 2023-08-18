EXCLUSIVE: Nikki DeRoest, Cerre Francis Team Up for Ciele

With their new brand launch, Ciele, Nikki DeRoest and Cerre Francis are playing it safe.

Safe as in certified Clean at Sephora as well as high SPF ratings on each of the products, that is.

Ciele, the brainchild of DeRoest, a makeup artist, and Francis, who was previously at Hourglass Cosmetics, is debuting with three stock keeping units — a blush, a finishing powder and a skin tint — which range in price from $34 to $44. They will debut on the brand’s website, as well as Sephora’s, on Aug. 24 and in 270 doors nationally on Sept. 1.

The brand, the founders said, was three years in the making. The duo met while working together at Róen. “We exited, and the next day we’re sitting at the table asking what were we going to do,” Francis said. “As a makeup artist, Nikki is so skin-driven, SPF has been such a story for her. Why wasn’t it being done?”

For DeRoest, the genesis of the brand started with her own experience. “I’m nearing 40, and all of the sun spots and melasma and sins of being young in the sun have started to come out,” she said. “I was sitting there asking why no one had made a blush with SPF — where you put blush is exactly the area I’m always trying to protect. It started there.”

The products are formulated with non-comedogenic ingredients such allantoin, bisabolol and niacinamide. They all use mineral UV blockers and are formulated in compliance with EU regulations, though Francis said the brand would find its footing in the U.S. first before heading abroad. “The main focus is North America,” she said. “I’m such a believer that slow and steady wins the race. We’ll work strategically when the time is right.”

Formulating against the U.S.’s regulatory backdrop for SPF took time, and investment. Sonoma Brands provided pre-launch funding of an undisclosed amount.

“I am thrilled to be an investor in Ciele. Nikki and Cerre have created a beautiful , distinct brand and launch assortment with innovative and amazing formulas, all with SPF,” said Kevin Murphy, managing director of Sonoma Brands. “My colleagues and I have been fortunate to have backed pioneering beauty brands in the past including Merit, Versed, Vacation, Supergoop! and Tarte as they began their journeys. We are grateful that Nikki and Cerre chose Sonoma Brands Capital as their partner as Ciele embarks upon what I believe is going to be a very fun ride.”

Neither party would comment on sales, but industry sources expect the brand to reach $5 million in retail sales for its first year on the market.

Said Alison Hahn, senior vice president of makeup and fragrance merchandising at Sephora, “We are thrilled to partner with Ciele and continue bringing our clients innovative, effective products that support their unique beauty needs. Ciele offers high-performance, effective clean makeup products formulated with broad-spectrum SPF to protect and support the skin. We look forward to welcoming this brand into our Sephora community and know it will be a wonderful addition to our assortment.”