By  on February 14, 2020

PARIS — Actress Shay Mitchell has signed on for a new role — as the ambassador of Cacharel’s Yes I Am fragrance collection, WWD has learned.

The first scent of the women’s line, in a bottle resembling a lipstick, launched in 2018. Yes I Am Pink First followed last year, and starting in March Yes I Am Fabulous comes out.

