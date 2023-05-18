EXCLUSIVE: Sidia Goes Deeper Into Body Care

Sidia is the latest beauty brand to go big on body care.

The brand, founded by Métier Creative owner and Coveteur cofounder Erin Kleinberg, is extending its buzzy two-step hand care regimen from head to toe with a body exfoliator and body serum. Prices range from $46 to $52, and it will debut on the brand’s website as well as with beauty boutique Formula Fig in Toronto.

It’s all part of Kleinberg’s vision for the brand, named after her late grandmother, which she started ideating in 2020. She began with loungewear before refocusing on beauty, with an aim to streamline and simplify self care into digestible and thoughtfully formulated products for home and body. “We started with candles, then moved to hand care, and now to body care. Sidia is the blueprint for everything we do, and she was the queen of moisturizing,” Kleinberg said.

The scrub includes bakuchiol and niacinamide, as well as rice exfoliators meant to provide a resurfacing benefit. The serum features hyaluronic acid, squalane and prickly pear, and is housed in a spray bottle, meant for “lazy humans everywhere,” Kleinberg said.

“I’m a mom of two kids, I run two businesses, and I think a lot about how beauty needs to be intuitive, thoughtful and intentional,” she continued, and that was the impetus for her to scent the products after her popular home fragrance, called Wired. That scent has notes of tea leaves and eucalyptus.

“I want to blow up showers with this beautiful scent,” she said. “When it comes to scent, the inspiration came from my days running the Coveteur; we got to be in the homes of nearly 500 tastemakers, and I saw how they created ambiance through scent.”

Though other categories in the shower aren’t off the table, Kleinberg is focusing on existing categories. “We want to perfect the categories we’re in. For us, everything is super intentional and we don’t want to make a billion [stock keeping units],” she said. “We could do hair down the road, and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be penetrating parts of your shower. My dream is to have Sidia in the best hotels in the world, and we’d have to make sure we go into hair care.”

Sidia is currently carried at the Beverly Hills Hotel and sold in Goop, Saks Fifth Avenue, Revolve, Formula Fig and Moda Operandi. Kleinberg didn’t comment on the size of the business, but industry sources expect sales to hit just shy of $1 million in 2023, a double-digit increase from last year.

The brand sees a retention rate of 31 percent, and sold out of its two-step hand care regimen, comprised of a daily hand scrub and hand serum. “It’s resonating with a luxury crowd,” Kleinberg said. “Our audience is Millennial on both ends of the spectrum; people who appreciate splurging on themselves for a minute.”