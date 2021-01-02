The Ordinary’s cult-favorite Colours line is gaining a new category: concealers.

Launching on The Ordinary’s web site on Jan. 19, the Colours concealers will be available in 36 shades for $5.80 and will later roll out to retail partner Ulta Beauty, where the Ordinary started offering its Colours foundation earlier this year. Industry sources estimate the concealers line will reach $5 million in retail sales in its first year on the market.

The formula challenged the brand’s research and development team, said Nicola Kilner, chief executive officer of parent company Deciem. “Some people think color is a more simple area than skin care, but for us, it’s been quite the opposite. It’s far more than coming up with the suspension of pigment,” she said. “Concealers are a challenge because people use concealers in three different ways: if they’re using it around the eyes, you have to really work on the formula so it doesn’t settle into fine lines. If you’re using it on a blemish, you have to consider that skin might be broken. For contour, you need something long-lasting.”

Although launching the concealers on the heels of a challenging year for color cosmetics — sales of which dropped 31 percent in the third quarter, according to the NPD Group — Kilner said the brand’s accessible pricing and straightforward approach to messaging only add to consumer hype. “In 2020, because of the pandemic, people have taken a far bigger interest in their skin, longevity and health. Our foundations launched a few years ago, but we went with a natural finish [in the concealers] because that was most complementary to our skin-care business,” Kilner said.

The formula’s finish isn’t expected to be its only appeal to consumers, Kilner said, having added 15 shades to the brand’s color offerings. “Expanding the shades will give us a really strong array and will keep the concealers relevant, but being transparent and honest about what our products are and what they do really resonates with our audience,” she added.

