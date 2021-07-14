Fresh on the heels of Deciem’s acquisition by the Estée Lauder Cos., The Ordinary is expanding into hundreds of Sephora brick-and-mortar stores.

The brand will offer 24 skin care and hair care stock keeping units at Sephora’s more than 430 physical stores across North America, starting July 16.

The brand first launched on Sephora’s website in 2017. This expansion aims to complete the omni-retail buying experience for the North American customer, according to the brand. Sephora has been a key partner for the brand over the years.

When asked if it would be participating in Sephora’s partnership with Kohl’s, Deciem chief executive officer Nicola Kilner said, “we are still currently locking down our plans with them but we hope to continue to grow with Sephora.”

Kilner elaborated that the main goal of this launch is to make The Ordinary products more accessible to consumers inclined to shop in-store. While the majority of the brand’s sales are online, they are looking to connect with in-store retail shoppers, giving them a more personal experience in partnership with Sephora.

“There are many consumers that still love the experience of going into retail,” Kilner said. “After the hard year we’ve had with the pandemic, people are craving that experience again and the ability to actually talk to a beauty adviser. One of Sephora’s great strengths is their team and experts that help consumers to find the right product for them.”

View Gallery Related Gallery All the Looks at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Due to high demand, in the past the brand has had trouble keeping popular items in stock, such as their foundation. In February, the Esteé Lauder Cos. increased its ownership stake of Deciem from 29 percent to 76 percent, valuing the company at $2.2 billion. Kilner noted it has been helpful to have a partner who is knowledgeable about global expansion. With Esteé Launder’s support, Kilner said their fill rate is strong and the “stock situation is definitely the best it’s ever been.”

“Demand has been incredible to us, but it was about getting the timing right to make sure that we had grown our infrastructure enough to really support an expansion like this,” Kilner said. “When the opportunity came up to launch in 430 stores across North America, it was just the perfect timing for us. We had wanted to continue to increase our accessibility to consumers in North America.”

Along with the expansion, The Ordinary is also releasing three of their most popular products in larger sizes as part of Deciem’s commitment to sustainability. Products include Azelaic Acid 10% Suspension (100-ml), Alpha Arbutin 2% + HA (60-ml) and Salicylic Acid Masque (100-ml).

“Sephora is thrilled to expand our partnership with The Ordinary and continue bringing clients a best-in-class assortment that meets all their skin care needs, both online and in-stores,” Sephora’s senior vice president of skin care and hair care merchandising, Priya Venkatesh, said in a statement. “With its integrity-based approach to skin care, The Ordinary delivers innovative, clinically proven products that offer incredible value. We are so excited to launch this brand in all Sephora U.S. stores this month and continue to grow and curate our assortment together to best meet all clients’ needs.”

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Sephora Said Tightening Clean Beauty Standards

Sephora Adds Accelerate Participants to Brand Matrix

EXCLUSIVE: The Ordinary Expands ‘Colours’ With Concealers