EXCLUSIVE: Tula Skincare Goes Into Sephora U.S.

P&G’s latest acquisition is broadening its reach.

Tula Skincare, which was acquired by the conglomerate earlier this year, is going into Sephora starting April 1. An assortment of 30 stock keeping units will be available on Sephora’s website and in 250 doors.

The brand was reported to be Ulta Beauty‘s fastest-growing prestige brand, and was said to be doing around $150 million in net sales last year, as WWD reported.

“We really are at an inflection point as a brand. I always say that strategy is what you say no to. We have stayed very focused from a channel strategy standpoint,” said Savannah Sachs, chief executive officer, Tula Skincare. “Now, we’ve earned the right to focus on the next step, which is incremental expansion and really raise the bar, which is our theme for this year.”

Tula Skincare first launched in Sephora Canada last year, and Sachs cited exponential interest from Sephora’s customers as the impetus for the partnership. “We knew there was incredible pull from the Sephora customer on demand for Tula, and Sephora saw this whitespace in their assortment for a clean and clinical brand,” she said. “When Sephora came to us, they saw hundreds of thousands of searches for Tula on sephora.com.”

Beyond casting a wider net, Sachs sees another facet to the partnership’s advantages. “Our brand awareness in the U.S. is still quite low, which is exciting. There’s this opportunity ahead of us, and so we see this expansion into Sephora as an incredible brand awareness move, to reach a customer that has a common foundation with our customer today, but also really complementary.

“We’re very aligned in terms of age demographics with the Sephora guest, there’s clearly a focus on Millennials and, increasingly, Gen Z. Sephora has this incredible beauty enthusiast and intellectual customer, and a more urban footprint, which will really be complementary to where we are today.”

