EXCLUSIVE: What Matters Fundraises 4 Million Euros

PARIS – What Matters, the eco-friendly French beauty, hygiene and home -care brand, has raised 4 million euros.

What Matters, which launched in September 2020, aims to change consumption by offering organic products in refillable, unbreakable glass bottles for everything from face care to laundry detergent.

The fundraising round included Altair – supported by Eurazeo, BPI France, Citizen Capital, Manzanita Capital and Camélias.

Ohana & Co. acted as the advisor to What Matters, bringing in Manzanita and Camélias, and is investing in the round, as well.

“We launched the brand a little more than one year ago with the huge ambition of changing people’s way of consuming product – from skin care to hygiene – through pleasure,” rather than a focus on environmental concerns, explained Charlotte Catton, who cofounded What Matters with Franck Ladouce.

What Matters took off fast and generated almost 3 million euros online during its first 16 months. So, with such rapid growth in a brief period of time, the founders realized their business could boom.

“But to finance and to help this quick growth, we thought that it was necessary to have of course money, because we have big inventory, but also people that can help us grow in a good way,” continued Catton. “That’s why we decided to find investors that are not only financial but that are strategic.”

The new funds will be used to accelerate growth and expansion, including into new categories, such as men’s treatment; brick-and-mortar retail and hotels, and international markets.

What Matters has 18 products and 60 references, including various sized refills, all made in France. Its certified organic formulas for skin care, hygiene, children and home products come in trademarked and patented Reinforced Glass bottles.

By using What Matters products, consumers reduce their plastic consumption by more than 70 percent, equating to almost 8 tons saved since the brand’s launch.

“What we tried to make is a brand without compromise,” said Catton, who called What Matters “affordable luxury,” with prices ranging from 6.80 euros to 22 euros.

The brand entered physical retail in September 2021 with a 320-square-foot corner in the Printemps department store on Paris’ Boulevard Haussmann.

“It’s the start of our retail strategy,” said Catton, explaining that What Matters will expand in pharmacies and concept stores in France. Abroad, the brand is entering the Middle East, with Chalhoub Group, while other zones and countries are in its scope.

As What Matters grows internationally, it will consider producing locally on each continent, in keeping with its ecological philosophy.

Catton and Ladouce are not new to entrepreneurship. They formerly founded Keneo, a sports experiences concern that rang up 20 million euros annually, which was sold to Dentsu Aegis in 2016.

