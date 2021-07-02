In the beauty industry’s latest round of musical chairs, heavyweights Credo and Coty Inc. lost executives, while Glossier and U Beauty each filled out their C-suites with new hires.

The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. has announced two new global brand presidents.

Michelle Freyre has been promoted to global brand president of Clinique, one year after her appointment to senior vice president and global general manager of the brand in 2020. Prior to her time at Lauder, she spent 20 years in several roles at Johnson & Johnson.

Glamglow and Smashbox also have a new global brand president. Glenn Evans was tapped for the role, after previously serving as senior vice president and global general manager of both brands.

Richard Jones, chief supply officer and head of research and development at Coty since 2019, has stepped down from the position. A successor has not been named, and a statement from the company did not mention Jones’ next position.

SuperOrdinary, the omnichannel distributor, has selected Maureen Case as its new president and chief brand officer. Case recently served as the chief executive officer of Augustinus Bader, and prior to that, held numerous roles across Lauder’s portfolio of brands.

Dawn Dobras, chief executive officer at Credo Beauty, has also left the beauty retailer. A successor has yet to be named, as has Dobras’ next move.

Glossier has promoted Ali Weiss to the position of chief marketing officer. According to a statement from the brand, Weiss joined Glossier in 2015 and will oversee brand, creative, product and consumer insights.

Soap brand Hand in Hand has a new CEO. Piyush Jain joins the company, which recently received an investment from Bain Capital, from Unilever. A statement from the brand said Jain has 23 years of experience in beauty and personal care.

U Beauty, the skin care company founded by influencer Tina Craig, has expanded its team with the hire of Linda Burke Esposito as its chief financial officer and chief operating officer. Burke Esposito has served as CFO of Kiehl’s and Glamsquad, as well as senior vice president of finance at It Cosmetics.

Hair care brand Mayvenn has named a new COO. Mihir Pathak has been given the slot. Pathak most recently worked at Stack Overflow in a variety of roles, including chief strategist and executive vice president of strategy and transformation.

Men’s body care brand Manscaped has made two new appointments to its C-suite.

Manscaped’s new president, Kevin Datoo, is being promoted after two years as COO. He served in the same role at Dollar Shave Club prior to his switch to Manscaped.

Manscaped has also named Philip Unthank to the position of CFO. He had been moved into the role after working as the company’s vice president of finance. He has held various financial roles at NP Digital & NP Accel, as well as at the watch and accessories brand Nixon.

