New Executive Changes at Shiseido Americas

Shiseido Americas has appointed Agnes Landau chief marketing officer.

The name will be familiar to many of those in the beauty industry as she held several senior leadership positions at the Estée Lauder Cos., including a 16-year stint at Clinique.

In the newly created role, Landau will lead marketing and merchandising for the Shiseido brand, Clé de Peau Beauté, Nars, Issey Miyake, Narciso Rodriguez, Hermès Fragrances and Tory Burch Beauty.

As well as marketing responsibilities, Landau will be responsible for creating a diversity, equity and inclusion strategic roadmap for all Shiseido Americas’ U.S. businesses.

The company also revealed the creation of a new chief commercial officer role for the U.S. market, appointing Louanne McGrory, formerly president of Shiseido Canada, to that position. McGrory, a 25-year veteran of Shiseido, will oversee all U.S. retailer relationships.

Elsewhere, Antonio Andrade, formerly senior vice president of Latin America, has been appointed president of Shiseido Canada and Latin America, while Mary Gerzema, formerly senior vice president of consumer insights and digital media, has been named executive vice president of marketing intelligence & consumer engagement. In addition to overseeing media, Gerzema will assume new responsibility for Shiseido Americas’ digital transformation function as well as a new Web3/Metaverse group.

“The changes we announced today ensure that we have top talent, both new and internal, in the right functions to drive growth,” said Ron Gee, president and chief executive officer of Shiseido Americas. “Today, the Americas region continues to be dynamic, resilient and most of all, a compelling opportunity for growth. As a key strategic priority for Shiseido, we will continue to focus our energies on the Americas region, particularly among our marketing, commercial and digital functions.”

According to Shiseido’s latest set of earnings, net sales for Shiseido Americas grew 9.1 per cent year over year.

