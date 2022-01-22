Executive Hires at Kao, Topicals, Peace Out Skincare

Beauty businesses are kicking off 2022 with a handful of new executive hires.

Dominic Pratt and Karen Frank Photo courtesy of Kao

Kao has made two new executive appointments to start the year. The consumer goods company has promoted two senior executives to its global management teams.

Karen Frank has become its president of consumer care, Americas and EMEA. She has led the consumer care business in the region in a handful of roles.

Dominic Pratt, who was named global president of the salon division, has been with the company since 2000. Pratt started out as a senior scientist and invented key technologies used in Goldwell Pure Pigments as well as other products. He was most recently its vice president of research and development in its European research laboratories, a role he has held since 2019.

Ren Clean Skincare has also named a new chief executive officer, as reported by WWD. The brand’s new CEO, Michelle Brett, succeeds Arnaud Meysselle, and joins from fellow Unilever-owned brand Living Proof.

Sabrina Punja Photo courtesy of Sabrina Punja.

In direct response to its rapid growth, Peace Out Skincare has hired its first global director of brand and product marketing. Sabrina Punja is filling the role, who has worked in marketing across Kendo, Bobbi Brown and Elizabeth Arden. The brand isn’t done filling out its executive team, though, and is looking for other marketing executives.

Julie Andrews Photo courtesy of LightStim/David Capron

Device company LightStim is also looking to the professional channel with its latest addition to its team. Julie Andrews, who spent 20 years at Kerstin Florian Skincare as president and creative director, is now LightStim’s vice president of spa and wellness development.

Mark Townsend Photo courtesy of Mark Townsend

A celebrity hairstylist is also making his way onto the corporate ladder. Mark Townsend, who counts Dakota Johnson, Gal Gadot, and the Olsen siblings as clients, is coming onto Collective Labs as its creative director. A statement from the brand credited his move to his own experiences with the products after his own hair loss journey.

Tahirah Hairston Photo courtesy of Topicals

Gen-Z skin care brand Topicals has also created a new position. It has appointed Tahirah Hairston its first editorial director, after her stint as Teen Vogue’s fashion and beauty director. She has written for Complex, Bon Appetit, British Vogue, The Wine, Vogue, The Cut, Vulture, Refinery29 and Garage Magazine as well.

