A handful of 2020’s largest beauty manufacturers have announced changes in the C-suite.

As reported by WWD, Beiersdorf AG has named a new chief executive officer. Effective May 1, Vincent Warnery will replace Stefan De Loecker, who is stepping down from the company’s board by the end of June. Warnery’s promotion comes after four years on the company’s executive board, and he previously ran the company’s Pharmacy and Selective division, as well as business in North America.

The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. has hired Laurent Mialhe as its senior vice president of global supply chain. He reports to Raj Nakum, senior vice president, global brand supply chain and planning, with a matrix reporting line to John Demsey. He will head the supply chain for Demsey’s brand portfolio.

Mialhe marks the second recent supply chain executive hire for the company, who named Roberto Canevari the executive vice president of global supply chain earlier this year. Canevari succeeds Gregory F. Polcer, who will retire this July.

Mialhe most recently served as chief supply chain officer of Huda Beauty, and has held several roles at Shiseido Americas.

As previously reported by WWD, L’Oréal promoted Asmita Dubey to the role of chief digital officer, replacing Lubomira Rochet, who joined JAB as a partner. Dubey most recently held the same role for the company’s consumer products division.

View Gallery Related Gallery The 2021 Oscars: See All the Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Coty Inc. also made a recent promotion. Andra Mielnicki, previously vice president of global influencer marketing at the company, has transitioned to the role of vice president, innovation and beauty tech. Prior to her time at Coty, she held similar communications roles at the Estée Lauder Cos.

J.R. Watkins, the personal care brand, tapped Scott Elaine Chase for the top slot as chief executive officer. Chase most recently was the founder and managing partner of Wright Consumer Partners.

Pamela Kruse has joined Erno Laszlo as the brand’s new general manager. She comes from Bon-Ton, where she was the vice president of digital merchandising, marketing and promotions. Kruse has previously held e-commerce roles with Burberry and The Knot.

Customizable hair care brand Prose is also building out its C-suite. Megan Streeter has been named chief marketing officer of the brand, a role she most recently held at DevaCurl, where she was credited with helping scale the business to $100 million.

Prose has also tapped Mike Nathenson, previously chief finance officer of Cholula Food Company, for the same role with the hair care brand. A statement from Prose said the new hires were “essential” to “our next phase of substantial growth.”

Natura & Co. chose a Lauder alumna as the latest addition to its board. Georgia Garinois-Melenikiotou, formerly Lauder’s executive vice president of corporate marketing, has joined Natura & Co.’s board, effective April 16. Prior to her time at Lauder, she held various roles at Johnson & Johnson.

Nail care chain Varnish Lane has hired Courtney Barfield as its chief operating officer. Barfield is known for her time as vice president of stores for Drybar, during which she expanded the chain to more than 120 storefronts. According to the brand, it is planning on opening between eight and 10 locations nationwide in the next 12 months.

For more from WWD.com, see:

L’Oréal, Unilever, Lauder Top WWD Beauty Inc’s Top 100 Ranking

Alexandra Trower, Lauder Communications Guru, Retires

Executive Moves at MAC Cosmetics, Tom Ford, Tatcha