In the beauty industry’s latest game of musical chairs, Firmenich, Obé and Alpyn Beauty have all cinched new executives.

Firmenich has tapped Robin Mason for the role of president, fine fragrance, North America. Mason most recently worked at Shiseido, where she was senior vice president of Shiseido Fragrances and the global senior vice president of the recently acquired Tory Burch license. Prior to Shiseido, she was the senior vice president of global marketing at Elizabeth Arden.

Firmenich’s fine fragrance team has seen other shifts: last week, it announced the hiring of Bruno Jovanovic as a senior perfumer. Past experience includes 20 years at IFF, where his projects ranged from Hugo Boss and Coach to Calvin Klein and Frédéric Malle, and others. He will report to Jerry Vittoria, Firmenich’s global president of fine fragrance.

As previously reported by WWD, The Estée Lauder Cos. is filling the roles of two departing executives with Meridith Webster, who will serve as executive vice president, global communications and public affairs, effective May 17. She is the successor of Alexandra Trower, head of global communications, who announced her retirement last month, and Maria Cristina González Noguera, head of global public affairs, who is now chief communications and public affairs officer at Popular Inc.

Firmenich is not the only beauty company with a new president. Nance Hastings has joined Alpyn Beauty as president. Having begun her career at the Estée Lauder Cos. with a variety of roles in marketing, sales and education, she had a hand in launching Tom Ford Cosmetics and eventually went on to lead strategic initiatives in North America.

Sally Beauty Holdings has named a new group vice president of e-commerce and digital. Ellery Fisher will lead both Cosmoprof and Sally Beauty’s digital product and e-commerce teams. He previously was the vice president of e-commerce and financial services for H-E-B and has held other roles at Walmart, Amazon and Target.

B-glowing, the beauty e-commerce platform, has chosen a new chief executive officer. Dawn Francisco will fill the top slot after having joined as a board member in 2020. She has been a vice president at both Dermstore and on a handful of Estée Lauder Cos. brands.

UI Global Brands, the parent company of Urban Hydration, has named a chief marketing officer. Maya H. Brown joins the company after a variety of roles at Black Opal, L’Oréal USA and Warner Music Group.

Virtual fitness platform Obé has appointed Joel Porter, NBC’s director of talent development and casting, as its director of on-air talent. Having overseen casting and talent for E! and Bravo, he will do the same with Obé’s talent.

Hero Cosmetics is building out its executive team with two new vice presidents. Christy Lee was hired as vice president of sales for the brand, after heading sales at Sun Bum. Amy Calhoun Robb will serve as the vice president of marketing, following her tenure leading marketing and innovation at Hello Products. Prior to that, she was the chief marketing officer of The Princeton Review.

