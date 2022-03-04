Executive Moves at L’Oréal, Walmart, Beekman 1802

The beauty industry’s latest game of musical chairs has reshuffled the highest echelons of the business.

L’Oréal USA, the American subsidiary of the world’s largest beauty manufacturer, named David Greenberg its new chief executive officer. Greenberg succeeded Stéphane Rinderknech, who departed the company after two decades.

Greenberg is now also president of the company’s North America zone, as well as having joined its executive committee. Prior to the top slot, he was the president of L’Oréal Professional Products Division for North America.

The world’s largest retailer is making appointments of its own. Creighton Kiper has been moved over to the beauty business, which he will now lead as the vice president of beauty, merchandising. Previously, Kiper worked on the wellness side of the business. The appointment comes on the heels of successor Musab Balbale departing the company, which was announced last month.

Groupe Clarins has also elevated members of the Courtin-Clarins family’s third generation. Virginie Courtin-Clarins, who has served as the company’s deputy CEO since 2018, has been named managing director of the group.

Prisca Courtin-Clarins has been named chairman of the supervisory board, succeeding Christian Courtin-Clarins, father of Virginie. She also runs Famille C, the holding company which acquired Ilia Beauty earlier this year.

Jill Scalamandre has filled the top slot at Beekman 1802. The CEW chairwoman and seasoned executive — she most recently served as president of Buxom and BareMinerals at Shiseido — has been named CEO of the brand, which reached a sales volume of $100 million at retail during the pandemic and was recently acquired by Eurazeo.

Babor also has a new addition to its C-suite. Tim Waller has been promoted to co-CEO and group brand president of Babor HQ. He has served as the CEO of Babor Americas, the company’s regional subsidiary.

Beiersdorf has appointed a new brand leader. Grita Loebsack, who has worked across Essilor, Unilever, L’Oréal and Kering in a variety of roles, has been tapped for the role of Nivea’s first president. She most recently served as chief marketing officer of Essilor.

Francois Bonin, the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton veteran, has joined Naturium as CEO. He has held a variety of roles across Fresh and Guerlain, and also recently served as Tatcha’s chief operating officer.

Under the Stateside division of L’Oréal, SkinCeuticals also has a new head of the business. Amy Sloan was promoted to the role of U.S. general manager of the brand. She most recently worked as its senior vice president of marketing, and succeeds Stephanie Kramer, who is now the brand’s global general manager.

Beautycounter has gained a new executive from Amazon as well. Kara Trousdale, who was previously the chief marketing officer of Amazon Fashion, is joining the company as its Chief Commercial Officer. It comes months after the hire of Shiseido alum Marc Rey as CEO.

Alli Webb, cofounder of Drybar, squeeze, and Beckett + Quill, has joined Canopy as the brand’s president. The brand, which sells humidifiers and diffusers, recently expanded into Sephora. A statement from the company said that gross sales reached $10 million after its first 15 months on the market.

