Beauty companies, such as brand Tatcha and retailer Cos Bar, are rounding out the first quarter with key executive shifts. Tatcha’s founder, Vicky Tsai, has returned to her role as chief executive officer, and Cos Bar’s Oliver Garfield has been promoted to the top slot as well. Here, see the latest beauty executive moves.

Cos Bar has promoted Oliver Garfield to chief executive officer. Garfield has spent the last 15 with the family-owned business and is the son of founder Lily Garfield. His past roles have included co-president, chief operating officer and vice president.

Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha, has been renamed chief executive officer of the brand as of January 2021. Her reappointment follows the departure of former CEO Jean-Marc Plisson, who joined the company in 2018. Tsai’s experience in the role, however, ranges from the business’s founding in 2009 to Plisson’s appointment. Tatcha was acquired by Unilever Prestige in 2019 for a reported $500 million.

Tom Ford Beauty has promoted Dexter King to senior vice president and general manager of international and global strategy, effective at the start of the year. King will manage global strategy, which he has helped conceptualize since joining the company in 2015. King has previously served as executive director, international business development; vice president, global strategy and fragrance marketing; and vice president, general manager of international and global strategy.

As part of the company’s newly minted Equity and Engagement Center of Excellence, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. has promoted Nicole Monson to the role of senior vice president, equity and engagement to oversee the Center. She will be tasked with managing the company’s long-term equity and employment engagement strategy, according to a statement from the company.

Coty Inc. has a new chief procurement officer. Stéphane Delbos has been promoted to the position from his previous role, which was senior vice president for transformation, indirect and procurement operations. He joined Coty in 2010 after time at both Pfizer and Ipsen.

MAC Cosmetics has named Aïda Moudachirou Rebois its new senior vice president of global marketing, effective last month. Moudachirou Rebois will oversee consumer and product marketings, while also having a hand in product development. Moudachirou Rebois joins from Johnson & Johnson, where she served as vice president of skin health brands. She began her career at L’Oréal.

Skinfix has tapped Jane Meredith for the role of general manager. A statement from the brand credits her role in the business’ growth in 2020, citing triple-digit sales increases and quadruple-digit growth for hero products. She will handle sales, human resources and finance responsibilities. She previously served as senior vice president of sales.

Anastasia Beverly Hills has chosen Robert Fagan as its new chief finance officer. He joined the beauty brand from the same role at lifestyle brand Johnny Was, and has held similar roles in fashion brands Liz Claiborne, Kate Spade and Lucky Brand Jeans.

Celebrity hair stylist Vernon François is Redken’s newest global consultant, celebrity hair stylist and educator. According to a statement from Redken, François styles the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Solange Knowles, Serena Williams and Iman, among others.

